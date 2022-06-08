Comptroller Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.01 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.6 percent more than in June 2021.
These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2022)
|Recipient
|June 2022
Allocations
|Change from
June 2021
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$647.1M
|↑10.5%
|↑16.8%
|Transit Systems
|$216.9M
|↑12.0%
|↑18.9%
|Counties
|$59.4M
|↑10.2%
|↑17.9%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$89.7M
|↑20.6%
|↑27.7%
|Total
|$1.01B
|↑11.6%
|↑18.2%