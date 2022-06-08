Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Comptroller Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

 

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.01 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.6 percent more than in June 2021.

These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2022)
Recipient June 2022
Allocations		 Change from
June 2021		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $647.1M ↑10.5% ↑16.8%
Transit Systems $216.9M ↑12.0% ↑18.9%
Counties $59.4M ↑10.2% ↑17.9%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $89.7M ↑20.6% ↑27.7%
Total $1.01B ↑11.6% ↑18.2%

