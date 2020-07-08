" /> Comptroller Distributes $744.2 Million – EastTexasRadio.com
Comptroller Distributes $744.2 Million

3 hours ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $744.2 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $744.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 2.6 percent less than in July 2019. The sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly is the base of these allocations.

The relaxed widespread social distancing requirements across much of the state in May affected the tax, thus year-over-year declines were not as steep as they were last month.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2020)
Recipient July 2020
Allocations		 Change from
July 2019		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $483.4M ↓1.1% ↑0.2%
Transit Systems $155.0M ↓8.4% ↓1.3%
Counties $47.1M ↓1.0% ↑0.1%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $58.7M ↑0.1% ↑6.0%
Total $744.2M ↓2.6% ↑0.3%

For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

