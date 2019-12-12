Comptroller Distributes $821 Million In Monthly Sales Tax Revenue To Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 7.8 percent more than in December 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2019)
|Recipient
|Dec. 2019
Allocations
|Change from
Dec. 2018
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$523.9M
|↑7.3%
|↑4.7%
|Transit Systems
|$181.9M
|↑8.0%
|↑4.4%
|Counties
|$50.8M
|↑4.8%
|↑4.9%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$64.0M
|↑14.4%
|↑11.6%
|Total
|$820.5M
|↑7.8%
|↑5.1%