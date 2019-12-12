" /> Comptroller Distributes $821 Million In Monthly Sales Tax Revenue To Local Governments – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner

Comptroller Distributes $821 Million In Monthly Sales Tax Revenue To Local Governments

8 hours ago

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 7.8 percent more than in December 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Dec. 2019)
Recipient Dec. 2019
Allocations		 Change from
Dec. 2018		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $523.9M ↑7.3% ↑4.7%
Transit Systems $181.9M ↑8.0% ↑4.4%
Counties $50.8M ↑4.8% ↑4.9%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $64.0M ↑14.4% ↑11.6%
Total $820.5M ↑7.8% ↑5.1%

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     