" /> Comptroller  Distributes $909 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020

Comptroller  Distributes $909 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

2 hours ago

 

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $908.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 3.6 percent more than in August 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

Widespread social distancing requirements were more relaxed across the state in June than in previous months.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Aug. 2020)
Recipient Aug. 2020
Allocations		 Change from
Aug. 2019		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $596.0M ↑5.0% ↑0.8%
Transit Systems $188.6M ↓0.9% ↓1.3%
Counties $53.9M ↑0.3% ↑0.2%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $70.2M ↑8.2% ↑6.3%
Total $908.7M ↑3.6% ↑0.7%

For details on August sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     