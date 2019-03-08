Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Comptroller Distributes Nearly $712-Million

3 hours ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $712 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and particular purpose taxing districts $711.7 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 6.1 percent more than in March 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

Bowie -1.37%
Camp +2.40%
Delta +23.56%
Fannin +6.81%
Gregg +10.28%
Hopkins +10.92%
Hunt +1.15%
Lamar +3.01%
Marion -63.94%
Morris -6.59%
Rains +10.06%
Red River -10.29%
Smith +7.52%
Titus -0.19%
Upshur +13.40%
Wood +5.87%

