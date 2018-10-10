Comptroller Distributes Nearly $736-M

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $736 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $735.9 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 11.4 percent more than in October 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2018)
|Recipient
|Oct. 2018
Allocations
|Change from
Oct. 2017
|Year-to-Date
Change
|Cities
|$474.7M
|↑10.3%
|↑8.2%
|Transit Systems
|$159.7M
|↑10.2%
|↑7.2%
|Counties
|$48.3M
|↑16.6%
|↑14.7%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$53.2M
|↑22.1%
|↑18.7%
|Total
|$735.9M
|↑11.4%
|↑9.1%
For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.