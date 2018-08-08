Comptroller’s Office Distributes $843 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

The Texas Comptroller’s Office announced Wednesday it will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $842.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 8.2 percent more than in August 2017. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Aug. 2018)
|Recipient
|Aug. 2018
Allocations
|Change from
Aug. 2017
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$547.0M
|↑7.9%
|↑7.9%
|Counties
|$51.9M
|↑11.3%
|↑14.1%
|Transit Systems
|$183.4M
|↑5.4%
|↑6.5%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$60.4M
|↑16.9%
|↑18.0%
|Total
|$842.7M
|↑8.2%
|↑8.6%