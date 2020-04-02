Comptroller’s Office Extends Franchise Tax Deadline

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide Texas businesses relief, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that his agency is automatically extending the due date for 2020 franchise tax reports to July 15 to be consistent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The due date extension applies to all franchise taxpayers. It is automatic, and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms.

“We recognize that the information aggregated from taxpayers’ federal tax returns comprises the building blocks for their Texas franchise tax returns,” Hegar said. “In addition to coping with the unprecedented impacts of the growing pandemic, we understand the difficulty Texas businesses will face in filing franchise tax returns now that the federal deadline has moved, and so we thought it appropriate to align the state’s franchise tax deadline with the IRS deadline.”

The Texas franchise tax is a tax imposed on each taxable entity formed or organized in Texas or doing business in Texas. Unlike the sales and use tax, the franchise tax is not collected from the consumers of those taxable entities.

Franchise taxpayers who need an extension beyond the July 15 date have these options: