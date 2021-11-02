Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Comptroller’s Office Releases State of Texas Annual Cash Report

 

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of the State of Texas Annual Cash Report for fiscal 2021. The report, a cash-basis representation of the state’s financial condition as of Aug. 31, 2021, shows revenue and expenditure details for all funds in the State Treasury.

Each fund includes the following information:

  • Date of origin.
  • Administering agency.
  • Authorizing statute.
  • Revenues and other sources at the object code level.
  • Expenditures and other uses at the category level.

A PDF file of the report can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

