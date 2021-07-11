" /> Concern About Lack of Vaccinations In Parts of Texas – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Concern About Lack of Vaccinations In Parts of Texas

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

A new study on covid vaccine rates, show’s two areas of Texas with large concentrations of unvaccinated residents.  141 counties in the western panhandle and the eastern Piney Woods are areas of concern for health experts who fear that could lead to the spread of new Covid variants. The study says although more than 50% of Texans are fully vaccinated, nearly all of the Covid deaths in the country were people not vaccinated and each inter-action with a non -vaccinated person raises the risk of new variants of the virus emerging.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     