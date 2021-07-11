Concern About Lack of Vaccinations In Parts of Texas

A new study on covid vaccine rates, show’s two areas of Texas with large concentrations of unvaccinated residents. 141 counties in the western panhandle and the eastern Piney Woods are areas of concern for health experts who fear that could lead to the spread of new Covid variants. The study says although more than 50% of Texans are fully vaccinated, nearly all of the Covid deaths in the country were people not vaccinated and each inter-action with a non -vaccinated person raises the risk of new variants of the virus emerging.