Concerns About Texas Power Grid

Summer is here, but there are concerns that the state’s power grid is not ready. The grid is isolated from the rest of the nation, and if it gets too hot, power plants can only produce so much electricity. A new study shows that interconnecting with the national grids would help in times of crisis, like winter storm Uri. Texas congressman Greg Casar says the survey from M-I-T found that interconnection would also result in higher revenues for the state’s power producers. But it’s been long opposed by the state’s oil and gas industry, which fears more government oversight.

