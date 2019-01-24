Congratulations Carrie and Mike in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are the proud parents of a new baby boy named Jacob Bryan. He was born early Monday morning.

Carrie posted: “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Riley Green tells Cowboys & Indians magazine that he’s a songwriter first and a singer, second. “I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of about me is that I do write my own songs. It’s a whole lot easier to relate to people that can relate to my music because I came up with it. A lot of the stuff I actually lived and went through. I’m definitely a songwriter first.”

Thomas Rhett may open a restaurant in Nashville. He says; “I think I just want to figure out if we ever do something like that, what is the vibe gonna be, like what kind of food, where’s it gonna be. Every artist is opening a bar in Nashville. It’s insane – like literally every artist. And so I would like to do something a little bit unique and see what we could do.”

Dierks Bentley tells The Guardian that he always wanted to be a Country music star. “I wanted to be a star, but I didn’t walk into town saying: “Hey, look at me.” A lot of people were dressing like Garth Brooks, but no one was writing their own music. I knew there was a songwriting community, but I didn’t realize that there were some people who, when they put a record out, didn’t write one song on the album. That blew my mind … that’s where I really learned to sing. That’s where I learned the real appreciation of country music – not just to listen to it, but also to actually hear it.”

Scotty McCreery tells CMT that his wife is still getting used to his fame. “It took her a while before she really got comfortable with all this and she’s still not. She’ll go to the red carpet with me but she won’t do pictures. She’ll just kind of watch from a distance. She tries to go to different shows with me. Day by day, she gets a little more into all this.”

Midland’s Mark Wystrach tells Entertainment Focus that recording songs doesn’t matter if you can’t play them live. “It’s really fun when you have a great team like we and it’s starting to become something special. For me, that’s the fun man: the live shows. When we started this band, of course we were songwriters and we were in the studio, which is kind of the three-headed monster of music. The other two are kind of irrelevant if you can’t bring it live. I think the songs actually sound better live than they do on the record.”