Congress Considering Paying Back Texas For Border Expenses

US Senator John Cornyn

Senator John Cornyn has been rallying support in Washington, trying to get Texas paid back for the $11 billion that was spent securing the border under President Biden. He said that “all the stars are aligned” for the cash to be added to a massive government funding bill that’s being worked on in Washington. There’s a goal of getting that done by the Fourth of July.

