Congressional Candidate Jrmar Jefferson Threatened

East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said a 70-year-old white man threatened him while he pumped gas in Longview’s Sam Club on Wednesday. The man said he should hose him down with gasoline and set him on fire. Instead, the candidate called the Longview Police Department. Jefferson also hopes to access the video footage at the gas station because the other man “fled the scene.” “We cannot let that deter us. We’re going to keep registering voters,” said Jefferson. Jefferson, Democratic candidate, and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran are running to fill the vacant seat of Louis Gohmert for District 1.