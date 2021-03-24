Congressman Fallon Speaks Out On Border Crisis

Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents most our listening area in Washington addressed the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, and said the situation on the border is unsustainable. He cited statistics showing that in February of 2020, there were 36,687 illegal border crossings for the same month this year there were 100,441. Fallon said there were 3,070 unaccompanied minors in February of 2020, but in February of 2021, there were 9,457. He added that the situation could grow from a crisis to a catastrophe.