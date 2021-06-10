" /> Congressman Gohmert Asks Unusual Question – EastTexasRadio.com
Congressman Gohmert Asks Unusual Question

4 hours ago

U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert

East Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert had an interesting question during a House Natural Resources hearing. It was about climate change. He said someone had informed him that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly, as is the Earth’s around the sun. He asked if there was anything the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management could do about that. Jennifer Eberlein, Associate Deputy Chief of the National Forest Service, responded that she would have to follow up with him on that one.

