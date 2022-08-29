cypress basin hospice
Conservative Group Opposing LGBT Teaching In Public Schools

Conservative groups in Texas are upset about what they see as a backdoor attempt to teach young kids about same-sex relationships without the parent’s consent. The latest version of social studies standards would force students to study the LGBT pride movement in 8th grade. That’s Mary Elizabeth-Castle with the group “Texas Values.” The Texas State Board of Education is meeting this week to review proposed teaching standards. The workgroups reviewing content have recently come under fire for deleting the national motto “In God We Trust” from the history standards.

