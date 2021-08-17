Constitutional Amendment Election Set for November

Texas lawmakers this spring approved eight proposed constitutional amendments for the fall ballot, and Governor Abbott has officially set the election date as November 2nd. Voters will be asked to approve property tax exemptions for people whose spouses were members of the military who died in the line of duty. There’s also a provision that would explicitly block the state from imposing any limits on religious services. The state temporarily advised churches to limit their in-person attendance last year at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.