Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Constitutional Amendment Election Set for November

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 mins ago

Texas lawmakers this spring approved eight proposed constitutional amendments for the fall ballot, and Governor Abbott has officially set the election date as November 2nd. Voters will be asked to approve property tax exemptions for people whose spouses were members of the military who died in the line of duty. There’s also a provision that would explicitly block the state from imposing any limits on religious services. The state temporarily advised churches to limit their in-person attendance last year at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     