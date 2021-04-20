Constitutional Carry Bill Doubtful For Texas Senate

Constitutional carry handgun legislation that passed last week in the Texas house appears to have already died in the senate. Lt Governor Dan Patrick claims the bill doesn’t have enough votes to bring it up for a vote. In a statement Patrick said if they have the votes to pass a permit-less carry bill off the senate floor, he will move it. At this point they don’t. 18 votes are needed in the senate and there are 18 republicans. Patrick plans to meet with law enforcement who oppose permit-less carry and with the NRA and Gun Owners of America who support it to see if he can find a path that a majority of senators will vote to pass.