Some republicans in Texas want to do away with handgun licenses. Mike Cox, who is an Austin-area firearms instructor says we should not be charging people a fee to express their constitutional rights. He added that there are protections in place that keep guns out of the hands of bad guys, pointing to federal background checks. A bill is set to come up today for a vote on the house floor. If passed, Texas would join 18 other states that don’t require permits for carrying concealed handguns.