Constructon Starts On Paris Loop 286

Watch for Road Work on State Loop 286 in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to upgrade drainage structures and guard and bridge rail on State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, will begin Nov. 15.

Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC was granted 251 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.1 million. The contractor will set construction barricades beginning on Nov. 8, and the target completion date for this work is winter 2023.

Contractor crews will upgrade drainage structures and guard and bridge rail to current design standards around State Loop 286, a distance of approximately 15.5 miles. The contractor anticipates starting work at the Loop and US 82 West intersection and working northward, following the Loop until they complete the project, officials said.

Officials advised travelers that this project will require occasional temporary lane closures while this work is underway. Some long-term, overnight lane closures will occur as crews perform the bridge rail work.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.