Contractor Wanted For Defrauding Titus County Property Owner

From Titus County SO

Investigators with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30 year old Zachary Taylor Holt. Zachary Taylor Holt does not have any family connections to Titus County but rather hales from the DFW metro area and is known to have operated a construction company across north and east Texas under a trade name of Next Level Steel Buildings LLC.

Holt is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report filed by a Titus County Property owner who alleged that around July of 2022, Holt defrauded the complainant out of a significant amount of money in the process of building a home for the complainant.

The photos included in this post are the most recent photos investigators have of Holt when Holt was booked into the Hunt County Jail in March of 2023 on misdemeanor warrants out of Williamson County, TX.