Controlling Thermostats Really Does Help Controlling Grid

Twice this week, Texans have been told to turn up their thermostats, as a way to avoid a power outage. Professor Ed Hirs at the University of Houston says this really does make a difference. On top of that, he says it’s easier to get homeowners to voluntarily make it warmer in their home, compared to a commercial business or a heavy industrial user. In those cases, he says it would have a direct impact on the state’s economy. On both Monday and Wednesday, Texas was dangerously closer to rolling power outages, thanks to lower production and higher demand.