Controversial Legislation Passes Oklahoma House of Representatives

The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed a bill that would lead to a near-total ban on abortion. It would rely on private citizens to enforce the law through civil lawsuits. The Oklahoma bill would provide only one exception: to save the life of the mother.

The Oklahoma house passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls sport teams in pubic schools. Civil rights and Gay Rights groups call the legislation, political grandstanding at the expense of Transgender children.

