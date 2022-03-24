Sandlin Header 2022
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Convicted School Shooter

Chad Anthony Padilla
TDCJ Photo

The man convicted and sentenced to prison for opening fire inside Italy Texas High School has died at the Telford State Prison Unit in New Boston. Twenty-year-old Chad Anthony Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell and staff began life saving efforts. Padilla was taken to the prison medical facility and pronounced dead by paramedics who had responded to the scene. Padilla was serving a 40-year sentence for shooting a female classmate  6 times. She survived. His death is being investigated as a suicide.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     