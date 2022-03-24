Convicted School Shooter

The man convicted and sentenced to prison for opening fire inside Italy Texas High School has died at the Telford State Prison Unit in New Boston. Twenty-year-old Chad Anthony Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell and staff began life saving efforts. Padilla was taken to the prison medical facility and pronounced dead by paramedics who had responded to the scene. Padilla was serving a 40-year sentence for shooting a female classmate 6 times. She survived. His death is being investigated as a suicide.