An Upshur County grand jury has indicted 32 year old Steven Seth Rosewell of Cookville on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say Rosewell met up with Rachel Whetstone, but instead of dropping her off, took her through Titus, Gregg and Upshur counties. During a stop at Midway in Upshur County, Whetstone tried to get out of the vehicle and Rosewell allegedly shot her. He kept driving and eventually dropped Whetstone off at a Longview hospital.