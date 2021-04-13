Cookville Railroad Repairs

FM 1000 Railroad Crossing to Close in Cookville for Repairs

Traffic detoured to the west

WHEN:

Friday, April 16, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm or until work is completed.

WHERE:

Union Pacific Railroad crossing on FM 1000 south of Cookville

MEDIA:

FM 1000 will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing.

ATLANTA — Motorists who usually travel FM 1000 south of Cookville will need to find an alternate route on Friday, April 16. Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to traffic on this date from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm to make repairs to the railroad crossing.

They will detour traffic on a signed route on US 67, FM 2348, and SH 49 and place portable message boards near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes, or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511 for more information.