Cool Nights, Fall Leaves, Campfires, and Thankfulness at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— The best month of fall any Texan would say is November. From the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley, to far East Texas and out west to Big Bend country, fall has arrived in force. Leaves are changing throughout Texas and are best viewed on a Texas State Park trail. Cooper Lake State Park has over 20 miles of hiking trails with portions also open to mountain bikers and equestrian riders. The essence of fall is all around this time of year at a Texas State Park. Smell the campfire in the morning as you prepare breakfast! Nothing is better than a meal with family and friends around a campfire.

November is dotted with perfect-temperature days making it a great time to have a picnic or wet a line. The month will also provide stargazers with clear, cool nights just made for viewing the heavens. During this November, a total of 11 programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world will be presented. Our highlighted program topics for November are Skins & Skulls, Kid Fish, and S’mores and a Movie! All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.

Relatively short periods of experiencing nature directly, research has shown, can make you happier, healthier, and even smarter! Make Cooper Lake State Park or one of our other 88 State Parks your go-to for that special something we all need in our busy, stressful lives. Texas State Park Rangers are here and ready to help make your next visit memorable.

Have you ever thought about spending Thanksgiving week camping at a Texas State Park? Actually, this is a very busy time of year with most campsites full, especially cabins! This year make a Texas State Park your happy place to reflect, recreate, and be thankful with family and friends.

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek



Saturday, November 5 — DC

Skins and Skulls – 10 a.m. Meet at Headquarters. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the park.

Sunday, November 6 – DC

Art in the Park – 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Calling all artists! All art supplies provided.



Saturday, November 12 – DC

Go Take a Hike – 2 p.m. Meet at Cedar Creek North Loop Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Cedar Creek North Loop getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the park.

Saturday, November 19 — DC

Kid’s Fishing – 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Meet at the Bluebonnet Day Use Area. Bring your own fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow.

No experience needed!

Sunday, November 20 — DC

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 10 a.m. Meet at Headquarters. Check off activities to earn your Junior Ranger badge.

Saturday, November 26 — DC

Skins and Skulls – 10 a.m. Meet at Headquarters. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion – Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the park.

South Sulphur

Saturday, November 5 – SS

Skins and Skulls – 2 p.m. Meet at Headquarters. Who is the fastest or the furriest? Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the park.

Saturday, November 12 — SS

Go Take a Hike – 10 a.m. Meet at Coyote Run Trail Head. Join us on a short leisurely hike on Coyote Run Trail getting a first-hand look at the flora and fauna of the park.

Sunday, November 13 — SS

Nature Journaling – 10 a.m. Meet at Gulls Bluff pavilioon parking lot – Take a moment to collect your thoughts. Learn about journaling in nature.

Saturday, November 19 – SS

S’mores and a Movie!

Join us at the Honey Creek Amphitheater at 6 p.m. for S’mores, remember to bring your fixings for your S’mores. Then, stay for the movie starting at 7 p.m.