Cooper, TX— Cool off, Relax, Recreate, and Recharge at Cooper Lake State Park during August, which is our hottest month of the year! We all know we need time away from all the rigors of life (especially now!) and Cooper Lake State Park is that happy place! The lake is full and our newly improved sandy swimming beach at the South Sulphur Unit is waiting on you. Our sand volleyball courts are prepared, playgrounds are open, and our trails are beckoning for you to partake. Experience the darkest skies so close to Dallas which is an unexpected treat providing spectacular views of the Milky Way!

During these unprecedented times of COVID-19, your Texas State Parks are here for you. Just please remember to social distance, no groups larger than 10 persons (outside your household) and wear your masks when in our facilities or near other visitors. Please make your camping and day-use reservations online well before you plan to visit to guarantee your admission. We are currently limited to 75% capacity due to COVID-19 and we regularly book up on weekends.

The pandemic has eliminated our in-person educational programs temporarily, but we have several fun and educational alternatives. Like our Facebook page for specific details and rules. Prizes will be awarded to those who complete these challenges and adventures! They include:

Self-Guided Photo Scavenger Hunt Hiking Challenge iNaturalist Adventure Sandcastle Contest Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine Photo Contest (Statewide Contest)

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is good for over 12 months. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventure begin!

For more information, please visit and like our Facebook pages or give us a call (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).