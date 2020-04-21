Cooper Crowell Named New Head Football Coach At North Lamar High School

Joining the North Lamar Panthers as the head football coach is Cooper Crowell with his wife, Jill, and daughters, Kinsley and Caroline.

The North Lamar ISD School Board voted Monday night to name former Midlothian Heritage High School Offensive Coordinator Cooper Crowell as the new head coach for North Lamar High School.

Crowell says his family is excited and grateful for the opportunity with North Lamar. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and getting the football program moving in the right direction,” says Crowell. “There is massive potential here, and we are going to wake the sleeping giant!”

Crowell spent six seasons at Midlothian Heritage High School as the offensive coordinator. During that time he received many awards and honors that include the 2016 Dave Campbell’s Assistant Coach of the Week, 2016 DFW Coach Clinic Guest Speaker, 2017 DFW Nike Coach of the Year Guest Speaker, four-time Coaching Staff of the Year (District 6-4A/8-4A), four-time District Champ (three-time Undefeated Champs), and 2017 Undefeated Regular Season 10-0.

“I can’t wait to meet our athletes and getting plugged into the community,” says Crowell. Joining him are his wife, Jill, and daughters Kinsley (7) and Caroline (3).

NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart says, “We are excited that Cooper Crowell has accepted the head football coaching position at North Lamar ISD for the 2020-2021 school year. Coach Crowell has an extensive football background, and I feel confident that he will be an asset to our team.”