The Cooper ISD Board of Trustees has announced that Amber Norris was unanimously voted as the lone finalist to be Superintendent of Schools. She most recently served as Assistant Superintendent of the district. She earned her Bachelors Degree From Texas A&M-Commerce and her Masters degree from Texas Tech. Mrs. Norris has been education for 24 years and has previously served in a variety of positions in the Commerce, Wylie and Sulphur Springs School Districts.