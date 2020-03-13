Cooper ISD Extends Spring Break

Good afternoon, Bulldog Family,

After extensive research including hearing rapid updates from federal, state, and local health authorities, Cooper ISD has made the decision to extend Spring Break a second week, through Friday the 20th. All school events have been cancelled for that time period. It is our intention to return to school on Monday, March 23rd, after having accomplished two main objectives: to appropriately process and address any and all school-related health concerns surrounding COVID-19, and to determine a feasible way to provide instructional access for those who are medically fragile among our students and staff members.

Cooper ISD remains committed to finding healthy and safe ways to meet the needs of our students. Our staff is currently working on a plan to make meals available (via take-home containers, with careful sanitization measures). Additionally, we encourage all students to spend time reading books during this break, and we are working on a way to make books available to you as well. Details on availability of both meals and books will be shared with parents at the beginning of next week.

In the meantime, we ask that our families simply continue the common sense approach to containment of the virus as specified by the Center for Disease Control. Thank you for your continued patience and support during these unprecedented times.

*Edit- UIL has cancelled all competitions through the end of the month.

Sincerely,

Denicia Hohenberger

CISD Superintendent

***************************************************************************************