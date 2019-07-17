Morrell banner
Cooper ISD’s Back to School Bash July 23rd

2 hours ago

 

The Cooper Elementary Back to School Bash is Tuesday, July 23rd from 12:00 – 5:00 PM at the Cooper Elementary Cafeteria 1401 SW 8th Street, Cooper. It’s a FREE event for Cooper ISD Students & Families featuring:

 

-FREE Haircuts

-School Supplies Assistance Applications**

-Student Outfitters

-Vision Screenings

-Free/Reduced Lunch Applications

-School & Community Resources & Information

-Dinner on a Dime

-And MUCH more!

 

**School Supplies Assistance is offered for low & moderate income families.  Supplies are limited. First come, first served.

