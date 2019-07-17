Cooper ISD’s Back to School Bash July 23rd

The Cooper Elementary Back to School Bash is Tuesday, July 23rd from 12:00 – 5:00 PM at the Cooper Elementary Cafeteria 1401 SW 8th Street, Cooper. It’s a FREE event for Cooper ISD Students & Families featuring:
-FREE Haircuts
-School Supplies Assistance Applications**
-Student Outfitters
-Vision Screenings
-Free/Reduced Lunch Applications
-School & Community Resources & Information
-Dinner on a Dime
-And MUCH more!
**School Supplies Assistance is offered for low & moderate income families. Supplies are limited. First come, first served.