Cooper Lake 25th Anniversary Celebration This Weekend ( 10.15,10.16)

On Oct 15 at the Doctors Creek Unit, Cooper Lake State Park will host its official 25th Anniversary Ceremony at 10:00 am. Headliners will be the Texas State Park Director, Rodney Franklin, the Hopkins County Judge, Robert Newsom, the City of Cooper Texas Mayor, Darren Braddy, the Army Corps of Engineer Lake Manager, Matt Seavey, and others! The park invites the public, and the Friends of Doctors Creek, Inc. provides refreshments A Special thanks to the Cooper ISD and North Hopkins ISD for event support.

On Oct 15 at 7:00 pm, at the South Sulphur Unit, the Main Street Community Theatre of Sulphur Springs will host a theatrical production. This performance will be at the amphitheater located near the Honey Creek Day Use Area. The production is free and is titled “Community Players Variety Show.” Arrive early for the best seating.

On Oct 16, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, at the South Sulphur Unit, a wide variety of family fun events, and we provide displays. It includes guided hikes, a visit with a water safety dog, “Bobber,” learn about the mammals of the park, get a quick course on boater safety, a visit with a game warden, and so much more!

The park hosts the Reilly Springs Jamboree Band with special musical guests on Oct 16 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. It is the perfect way to conclude our 25th celebration on the banks of Cooper Lake listening to classic country music. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the concert! This free, fun event will provide concert-goers with access to some of the best local music our area has to offer. Listen in your lawn chairs or your boat floating on the lake. Bring your refreshments and food and enjoy! Remember, alcohol is not allowed. Special thanks to the Friends of Doctors Creek, Inc. for supporting this musical event.

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Commonly caught are crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish at both park units. Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park .

Other popular activities include hiking our trails, or just resting under a giant Post Oaktree, or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are always free.

Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass (Remember, October 15 and 16 free entrance). In addition, unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle are possible with purchasing a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, suitable for over 12 months. So buy your pass and let your Texas adventure begin!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).