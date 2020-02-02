Cooper Lake State Park is a Cool Place to be in February!

Sulphur Springs, TX— Cooper Lake State Park has a lot of cool things to offer in February! Across both park units, we are presenting a total of eighteen programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world. Highlighted programs for the month will be on Astronomy, Archery, hiking, Dutch oven cooking, and snakes! We even have a couple of programs listed for March 1st & 2nd! Attend, have fun, and learn about the plants and animals common to this part of Texas and more! Bring each joy and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends relaxing around a campfire at the park! Campfires are part of our collective human DNA. The flickering light and warmth of a winter campfire will lift your spirit and reconnect you to feelings shared by the past generation.

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm February afternoon. Fish off our pier or rent a boat and try your luck throughout the lake. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and at Heron Harbor at the South Sulphur Unit to help increase fishing success. Commonly caught are Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish at both park units. Hike our trails or relax under a giant Post-Oaktree or camp at one of our tree-canopied campsites, recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free.

Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle comes with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is suitable for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Feb 1 – 1:30 pm – Fang-Shui (It’s Serpent Day! Learn about these misunderstood critters with touchables.)

Feb 2 – 10 am – Wetlands and Biodiversity (Discover the fantastic biodiversity of the Sulphur River Basin)

Feb 7 – 10 am – Red Riding Hood Hike (Go for a stroll in the park for women’s heart health on National Wear Red Day.)

Feb 8 – 2 pm – Freeze Tag (Brrrr! Expand your know-how and beat the weather extremes with a good old game of tag.)

Feb 9 – 2 pm – Toothache Tree (Learn about the tree of many names and tons of use.)

Feb 14 – 3 pm – Taco’bout Love (What says Valentine’s better than camp-style tacos?)

Feb 22 – 6:30 pm – Starry-Eyed & star-Crossed (Join a ranger for stellar stories of the night sky.)

Feb 28– 4 pm – Arts in the Park (Get ready for spring by creating beautiful Floral Design Day bouquets.)

Feb 29– 10 am – Caching in the Leap Year (Participate in a unique leap year time capsule with a geocache hike and letter prompts.)

Mar 2 – 4 pm – Telltale Signs (It’s Read Across America Day! Let’s read a story across the trail together.)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Feb 1 – 9:30 am – Hike for the Heart (Start Women’s Heart Week with a nature hike.)

Feb 1 – 4 pm – Read with a Ranger (Celebrate Library Lover’s month in your park by reading with a ranger.)

Feb 5 – 10 am – Magic of Monarchs (Learn about the queen of the show and create some take-home art.)

Feb 8 – 11 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking.)

Feb 9 – 6:30 pm – Moon Mania (Do full moons make people crazy? Find out all about our lovely satellite.)

Feb 14 – 9 am – Cupid’s Archery (Don’t want chocolates and roses for Valentine’s? Blow off some steam on the range.)

Feb 22 – 1 pm – Walk your Dog in Wildlife (Join a ranger with your puppers for a lovely hike in the park.)

Feb 23– 9 am – Invaders from Earth (There are many species in our park, discover those that don’t play nice.)

Feb 29– 2 pm – Leap of Faith Hike (Participate in a unique leap year hike with a ranger.)

Mar 1 – 2 pm – Wild Hogs (Learn about the feral population and discuss how to best control it.)

Cost: Park programs are open to the public and free with park entrance fees unless otherwise stated ($5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free!). No need to register — show up!

*Events and programs are subject to cancellation due to weather if canceled; an update occurs on our Facebook posting. Please contact the park staff for more information and the latest updates.