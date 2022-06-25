Cooper Lake State Park is a “Cool” Place to Visit in the Middle of Summer!

Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park is a “cool” place to visit in July! The sun, white sands, the water, educational programs and so much more await you at your Texas State Park. Speaking of sand, the park has again added white sand to both our swimming beaches (South Sulphur & Doctors Creek). This soft white sand will transport you to a more tropical setting. Our sand is perfect for building sandcastles or planting your beach umbrella for a day of swimming and relaxing fun.

During July, we are presenting 31 educational, and recreational programs about animals, plants, and outdoor activities found in Northeast Texas. Our exciting programs range from restorative nature hikes through the forest to stargazing astronomy programs under some of the darkest skies in this part of Texas. Other featured programming includes “Fishing with a Ranger”, Archery, and “Art in the Park.”

Why not bring your fun and learning-packed Saturday to a most amazing conclusion by relaxing at a picnic table watching your food cook on one of our many day-use picnic grills? If you are lucky enough to be camping, relaxing around a campfire is the best! The flickering light of a campfire transcends your spirit and rejoins you to feelings shared by our past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal with family and friends!

Free fishing at Cooper Lake State Park! Fish from the bank, off our piers, fishing wall, or try your luck along the shoreline. Note – Boaters and kayakers must have a valid Texas fishing license. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Fish attractors are being utilized to draw more catchable fish within reach for our park visitors – and its working! White bass, crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are commonly caught at both park units during July.

Other popular activities are hiking our trails or just resting under a giant Post Oak tree or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. We have cabins, too. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate, and recharge!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass plus their traveling companion is $3 as well. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months and at almost 90 Texas State Parks. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventuring begin! Note: All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.

For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).