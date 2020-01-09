Cooper Lake State Park Outings

Winter is a Unique Time to Experience Cooper Lake State Park

Sulphur Springs, TX— Cooper Lake State Park is a unique place to experience winter in Northeast Texas. During January, the park will host seven programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world. To kick off 2020, both Cooper Lake State Park Units hosted our annual First Day Hikes to get the new year started healthily! Learn about the plants and animals common to this part of Texas and so much more!

Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur Unit is hosting a Trout Fishing Family Fun Event on Saturday (Jan 25) from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Try your luck catching rainbow trout! Fish with a ranger and learn all about fishing during this daylong event! No fishing license is required, and there is a five trout limit.

Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends around a campfire at the park! Campfires are part of our collective human DNA. The flickering light and warmth of a winter campfire will lift your spirit and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations.

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm winter afternoon. Fish off our pier or rent a kayak and try your luck throughout the lake. Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are caught even during the winter season. Hike our trails; relax under a giant oak tree in our day-use area; camp at one of our tree-lined campsites; or rough it in one of our beautiful cabins overlooking the 20,000-acre lake recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle happens with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is suitable for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees.

For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Saturday (Jan 25) from 2:00 pm Formation Station (How are fossils created – learn!)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Saturday (Jan 18) from 2:00 pm – Archery (Want to be the next Katniss? Start right with a park ranger)

Sunday (Jan 19) from 2:00 pm Tailgate Talk and Walk (Beaver Interactive, hands-on exploration of the great watershed architects and how to identify they are around)

Monday (Jan 20) from 2:00 pm Tailgate Talk (Skins and Skulls Hands-on interactive presentation of common animals here in the park)

Saturday (Jan 25) from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Trout Fishing Family Fun Event (Try your luck at catching rainbow trout! Fish with a Ranger)

Saturday (Jan 25) from 6:00 pm – Starry Eyed & Star Crossed (Join a ranger for stellar stories of the night)

Sunday (Jan 26) from 10:00 am Nature Hike (Explore the micro-habitats of Honey Creek learning about plants and animals the park)