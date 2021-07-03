Cooper Lake State Park – Summertime

Summertime is Cooper Lake State Park Time!

Cooper, TX— You’ll find midsummer fun at Cooper Lake State Park! Sun, sand, the water, educational programs, and so much more awaits you at the park. Speaking of the sand at Cooper State Park, the park has added white sand to our swimming beaches. This soft white sand will take you away to a more tropical setting. Perfect for building sandcastles or planting your beach umbrella for a day of swimming and relaxing fun.

We are presenting 23 educational programs about the animals and plants found in Northeast Texas during July and early August. Our exciting programs range from a refreshing hike through the forest to stargazing astronomy programs under some of the darkest skies in this part of Texas. Some of our featured programmings include a program on “Bats” and one of our all-time favorites – “Arts in the Park.”

Bring each fun and learning-packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends by relaxing at a picnic table watching your food cook on one of our many day-use picnic grills. If you are lucky enough to be camping, relaxing around a campfire is unbeatable! The flickering light of a campfire will transcend your spirit and rejoin you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal with family and friends!

Free fishing at Cooper Lake State Park! Fish from the bank, off our piers, fishing wall, or try your luck along the shoreline. Note – Boaters and kayakers must have a valid Texas fishing license. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. In addition, fish feeders are located at the Wall and Sunset Cove at South Sulphur and Bluebonnet at Doctors Creek. Fish attractors and fish feed are being utilized to draw more catchable fish within reach for our park visitors – and it’s working! White bass, crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are commonly caught at both park units during July.

Other popular activities are hiking our trails or resting under a giant Post Oaktree, or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Texas State Parks are great places to relax, recreate, and recharge!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under, always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished by purchasing a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is suitable for over 12 months. So buy your pass and let your Texas adventure begin! Note: All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.

For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Animal Tracks Hike –

July 3 at 8:30 am – Pelican Point Day Use Area

A guided hike to find animal tracks and learn who made them!

Skins and Skulls –

July 10 at 10:00 am – Doctor’s Creek Headquarters

Get an “inside” look at some of Cooper Lake’s animals.

Arts in the Parks –

July 10 at 2:00 pm – Pelican Point Day Use Area

Pretty fly for a butterfly! Learn about the many types that live at Cooper Lake and make your own!

Photography Hike –

July 17 at 8:30 am – Pelican Point Day Use Area

Snap some shots during a quick morning hike and learn some photography tips and tricks!

Astronomy –

July 30 at 8:30 pm – Pelican Point Swimming Area

The stars at night are BIG and BRIGHT at Cooper Lake!

Animals of Cooper Lake –

July 31 at 10:00 am – Pelican Pont Day Use Area

Animals everywhere! Learn about the animals that call Cooper Lake home and what you can do to protect them.

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Nature’s Night Shift –

July 2 at 8:00 pm – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Learn about the park’s creatures that do their work at night.

White-Tailed Deer –

July 3 at 10:00 am – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Oh, Deer! Learn about one of Cooper Lake’s most famous animals.

Nature Journaling –

July 3 at 2:00 pm – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Start your nature journal as you explore the park!

Skins and Skulls –

July 4, 2–4:00 pm – Heron Harbor Day Use

Get an “inside” look at some of Cooper Lake’s animals.

Astronomy –

July 9 at 8:30 pm – Honey Creek Day Use Area

The stars at night are BIG and BRIGHT at Cooper Lake!

Parasites –

July 10 at 10:00 am – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Learn about biting insects and how to avoid them!

Arts in the Parks –

July 11, 2:00–4:00 pm – Heron Harbor Day Use

Get crafty with a fun activity for all ages.

Bats! –

July 16 at 8:00 pm – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Swoop in on a night all about bats! Learn about the species of Cooper Lake and what they do.

Beavers! –

July 17 at 10:00 am – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Gnaw on some info about nature’s builders.

Dutch Oven Cooking –

July 17 at 11:00 am – Gulls Bluff Pavilion

Get a taste of history and learn to cook with a Dutch Oven!

Predator vs. Prey –

July 18, 2:00–4:00 pm – Heron Harbor Day Use

It’s “eat or be eaten” for some animals at Cooper Lake. Learn how some have adapted to survive.

Movie Night –

July 23 at 8:30 pm – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Educational programming on screen? Sign me up! Sit back and enjoy an onscreen presentation.

Honey Creek Hike –

July 24 at 8:30 am – Honey Creek Amphitheater

Take a guided hike and learn about the trees of Cooper Lake.

Skins and Skulls –

July 25, 2:00–4:00 pm – Heron Harbor Day Use

Get an “inside” look at some of Cooper Lake’s animals.

Land of the Oaks –

July 31 at 8:30 am – Coyote Run Trail

Let it Grow! Learn about the many kinds of oak trees that grow at Cooper Lake.

Arts in the Parks –

July 31 at 2:00 pm – Heron Harbor Day Use

Get crafty with a fun activity for all ages.

Animals of Cooper Lake –

August 1 at 2:00 pm – Heron Harbor Day Use

Learn about the animals of Cooper Lake and what you can do to protect them.