Cooper Lake State Park Welcomes New Law Enforcement Officer

Cooper Lake State Park is a home away from home to thousands of visitors and campers each year; striving to create a safe and welcoming environment for all to enjoy. Public safety is a cornerstone of Texas State Parks and as a result, Cooper Lake State Park welcomes our newest State Park Police Officer – Tim King. Officer King earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University with a major in Criminal Justice and minor in Forest/Wildlife Management. After earning his degree, Officer King began working for the Texas Youth Commission serving as a Case Manager for four years. In 2010, Officer King started his career with TPWD at Mission Tejas State Park and later accepted the position as a State Park Police/Interpreter at Daingerfield State Park. Officer King spent his last seven years serving as the Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent at Fairfield Lake State Park and most recently served as the Superintendent at Daingerfield State Park.

Officer King and his wife Shelly have 3 girls: Alyssa, Lauren, and Leah, ages 4, 8, and 16. He has a passion for building relationships within the community and looks forward to working at the park and surrounding communities in Delta and Hopkins Counties.