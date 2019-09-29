Experience the Wonders of Fall at Cooper Lake State Park!

Cooper, TX— Fall may be the best time to experience a Texas State Park and Cooper Lake State Park is no exception! During October, we present a total of 21 programs focused on family fun and learn about our natural world. Our highlighted program topics for October are Astronomy, Archery Classes, Dutch Oven Cooking, a Kayaking Adventures, and multiple guided hikes! All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.

On October 5, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, we are hosting the First Annual Doctor’s Creek Music Fest. This free fun event will provide event participants with access to some of the best local music our area has to offer. There is country music, folk, and classic rock performed. Listen in your lawn chairs in the grass or your boat floating on the lake. Bring your refreshments and food and enjoy! Remember, alcohol is not allowed.

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Commonly caught are crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish at both park units.

Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park . Other popular activities are hiking our trails or just resting under a giant Post Oaktree or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. With the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is for over 12 months, you get unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventure begin!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

October 5– 4:30 pm – Backyard Bass (What a catch! Is it a keeper?)

Oct 5– 5 pm – Music Fest (Live music and free entry!)

Oct 12– 4 pm – Kayaking 101 (Learn to Kayak and enjoy the lake in a whole new way.) Reservation required.

Oct 13– 8 pm – Moon Mania (Learn about the dark side of the moon, and play a game of werewolf.)

Oct 18– 3 pm – Critter Corner (Stop in for stories, science, and props!)

Oct 19– 10 am – Pollinator vs. Terminator (Find out about these nature lovers or fighters on a guided hike with activities!)

October 19– 8:30 am – Hunter Education, Fee, and reservation required.

Oct 20– 10 am – Photo Hike (Become a scientist through the lens. Join the Texas Pollinator Bioblitz)

October 25– 6:30 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy, it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate true nightlife.)

October 26– 4:30 pm – Sunset Kayaking (Calling all experienced kayakers! Enjoy the ambiance of sunsets at the lake.) Reservation required.

Oct 27– 3 pm – The Scoop on Poop (Do you know whose scat? Can you recreate that? Get the scoop!)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Oct 5– 10 am – Yoga in the Park

Oct 12– 11 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking)

Oct 13– 10 am – Photo Hike (Become a scientist through the lens. Join the Texas Pollinator Bioblitz)

October 18– 6:30 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy, it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate authentic nightlife.)

Oct 19– 4 pm – Archery (Want to be the next Katniss? Start right in your park with a ranger)

Oct 20– 3 pm – Formation Station (How are fossils created? Do you have what it takes? Take to the road of fossilization with a ranger!)

Oct 25– 3 pm – Critter Corner (Stop in for stories, science, and props!)

October 26 – 6:30 pm – Going Batty! (Learn why bats are so important!)

Oct 26– 7 pm – Starry Eyed & Star-crossed (Join a ranger for stellar stories of the night sky.)

Oct 27– 10 am – Mushy Hike (Autumn rains bring out mushroom brains! Learn to ID on a guided hike.)

Cost: Park programs are open to the public and free with park entrance fee unless otherwise stated ($5 per person ages 13 and up; children 12 and under are always free!). No need to register — show up!

*Events and programs are subject to cancellation due to weather. If canceled, an update will be on the Facebook posting. Please contact park staff for more information and the latest updates.