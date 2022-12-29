Cooper Lake Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!

Welcoming in 2023 – The 100 Year Anniversary of Texas State Parks!

Cooper, TX— Cooper Lake State Park, along with our other 88 Texas State Parks will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks throughout 2023. From Franklin Mountains State Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park to Daingerfield State Park and Atlanta State Park, 2023 will be a very special, once in a lifetime 100-year experience. All of our parks throughout 2023 will host at least one centennial branded event. Cooper Lake State Park will host three such celebrations. Doctors Creek’s celebration will be the “Festival of the Fish.” On Friday, March 31st, the “Festival of the Fish” will be for our local schools followed by the “Festival of the Fish” on Saturday, April 1st for the general public. More information will follow, but let’s just say it’s all about the fish! Later in the year on Saturday, October 7th, the South Sulphur Unit will host “Legions, Lore and Legacy” a Halloween themed event.

One of the coolest events of the 100-year celebration will be Texas State Parks’ attempt, with your help, to break the world record for the most S’mores ever created at one moment in time. State parks all around Texas will gather S’mores fans for this camping culinary creation on May 13th, 2023. More information will follow, but put this one on the family events calendar!

Cooper Lake State Park is an amazing place for experiencing the winter season. January in Northeast Texas is a special time of year. The leafless post oaks are dormant, but that doesn’t mean you have to be! With many clear cold nights and sunny cool days, you can still experience many outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and stargazing. January is the best month of the year for stargazing. Look for cold cloud-free nights for the very best dark sky viewing. Camping during January is enjoyed by many and is a unique experience. After a day on the trails, sharing a hearty meal around a crackling warm campfire is magical. Even in January, large blue catfish and crappie can be caught. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy one of our day-use areas on a warmer winter’s afternoon with the family as the kids play at one of our three playgrounds.

Highlighted events for the month are our “First Day Hike” and “Kids’ Trout Fishing Day”. Get 2023 started off healthier, happier, and wiser with a hiking adventure through the woods. Cooper Lake State Park is hosting two “First Day Hike” events this year on January 1st with one at South Sulphur at 10am and another at Doctors Creek at 2pm. Partake in one or both! If these times aren’t right for you, please take a hike on your own throughout New Years Day. In addition, the park is offering an additional 8 programs and events including our “Kids’ Trout Fishing Day” at South Sulphur on January 21st from 9am to 2pm. Fishing gear and bait will be provided for those needing it. No fishing licenses are required with your park entrance permit. Kids 12 and under are always free at Texas State Parks. Note – adults can fish too as long as they bring a kid!

All programs and are free with entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit

Sunday, January 1 – DC

Guided First Day Hike! – 2 p.m. @ Doctors Creek Cedar Creek North Loop – Join us on a First Day guided hike to celebrate the New Year in nature!

First Day Self-Guided Hike and or Bicycle Ride! – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. @ Doctors Creek Cedar Creek Loops – Want to hike or ride on your own schedule? Try out our trails for your first day hike or ride! **Stop by Headquarters after your hike/ride to pick up your First Day Hike memento.

Saturday, January 14 – DC

Skins and Skulls – 10 a.m. Meet at Doctors Creek Headquarters – Get an inside look at a few of the local animals.

Saturday, January 21 —DC

Fire Building 101 – 10 a.m. Meet at Blue Bonnet Day Use Area – Learn tips and tricks on how to build a perfect fire.

Saturday, January 28 — DC

Walk and a Talk with a Registered Master Naturalist – 10 a.m. Doctors Creek Cedar Creek trail head. Enjoy a short walk and talk with a Registered Master Naturalist – Topic: Citizen Scientist.