Demetrius Kanta Williams

Bond is $77,000 for a Cooper man arrested by Delta County Deputies on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Officers charged 20-year-old Demetrius Kanta Williams with Burglary of a Habitation, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit Card Information, Theft of Property of over $2,500 and less than $30,000, Burglary of a Vehicle, and numerous misdemeanors. One of the stolen items recovered was an electronic emergency heart device.