A Delta County jury convicted 48-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery of Cooper of murder and aggravated assault. The state accused Jeffrey of fatally shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley and shooting and seriously wounding 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds in front of the Cooper Mart. The court sentenced Jeffrey to 45 years in prison on the murder charge and 15 years for the aggravated assault. They picked the jury in Delta County, but the trial was in Hopkins County.