Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header

Cooper Man Jailed For Aggravated Assault, Drug Charges Pending

 

Gunter Burns
Delta County Jail
DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON
PRESS RELEASE
On Monday, August 7, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of an aggravated assault involving a firearm. Due to the ongoing nature of the incident, Sgt. Manrique acquired an arrest warrant for the suspect for the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Family Member with a Weapon. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Cooper resident Gunter Burns and he was subsequently arrested on the warrant. At the scene, deputies were able to recover a small baggie containing crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamines and a gun.
Through the information gathered during the investigation, a search warrant was secured for a search of the premises. On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 12:20 p.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the 2600 block of FM 1529. During that search, deputies were able to recover a large amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines, a clear liquid believed to contain methamphetamine solution and more firearms. In addition, deputies recovered equipment used for the manufacture and delivery of drugs.
Mr. Burns has been charged with a Felony 2 Aggravated Assault of a Family / Household Member with a Weapon, Felony 1 Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 with more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and a State Jail Felony charge of Abandon / Endanger A Child.
Mr. Burns has been arraigned on the initial charge of Felony 2 Aggravated Assault of a Family / Household Member with a Weapon and is being held on a $75,000 bond and is awaiting to be arraigned on the other additional charges.
The investigation into this incident is continuing and additional charges may be filed on this case.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     