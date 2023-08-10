Cooper Man Jailed For Aggravated Assault, Drug Charges Pending

DELTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF CHARLA SINGLETON PRESS RELEASE

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of an aggravated assault involving a firearm. Due to the ongoing nature of the incident, Sgt. Manrique acquired an arrest warrant for the suspect for the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Family Member with a Weapon. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Cooper resident Gunter Burns and he was subsequently arrested on the warrant. At the scene, deputies were able to recover a small baggie containing crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamines and a gun.

Through the information gathered during the investigation, a search warrant was secured for a search of the premises. On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 12:20 p.m., deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the 2600 block of FM 1529. During that search, deputies were able to recover a large amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines, a clear liquid believed to contain methamphetamine solution and more firearms. In addition, deputies recovered equipment used for the manufacture and delivery of drugs.

Mr. Burns has been charged with a Felony 2 Aggravated Assault of a Family / Household Member with a Weapon, Felony 1 Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 with more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and a State Jail Felony charge of Abandon / Endanger A Child.

Mr. Burns has been arraigned on the initial charge of Felony 2 Aggravated Assault of a Family / Household Member with a Weapon and is being held on a $75,000 bond and is awaiting to be arraigned on the other additional charges.