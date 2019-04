Mugshot Not Available

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of NW 4th St. and 28-year-old William David Weets of Cooper, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Weets, who was reportedly acting strangely, attempted to strangle a dog with an extension cord and when the victim attempted to stop him, Weets then tried to choke the victim with the same cord.