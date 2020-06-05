" /> Cooper Man To Run For Congress – EastTexasRadio.com
Cooper Man To Run For Congress

3 mins ago

 

Robert West of Cooper has announced that he is running for the republican nomination for the 4th District Seat in the US House of Representatives. That  seat became vacant when former congressman John Ratcliff was appointed Director of National Intelligence. Also running for the nomination are Ratcliff’s  former Chief of Staff, Jason Ross and Atlanta, TX mayor Travis Ransom. Its expected to be a crowded field for the nomination. The winner will face Democrat Russell Foster of Sherman  and Libertarian Lou Antonelli of Clarksville  in the November general election.

