The man arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal shooting at the Cooper Mart in West. Dallas Street in Cooper has been identified as 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery of Cooper. He’s charged with the murder of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper. He’s also charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for shooting and wounding 21-year-old Saquan Harrion-Reynolds of Cooper.