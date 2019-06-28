Cooper sailor serves on the USS Green Bay.

190627-N-DX072-1135 CORAL SEA (June 27, 2019) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Jordan Archer, from Cooper, Texas, announces over the ship’s announcement system a simulated flooding casualty aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a damage control training team environment drill. Green Bay, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency, while simultaneously providing a flexible and lethal crisis response force ready to perform a wide range of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez)