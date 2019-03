Experience Spring at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— With March, brings spring to Northeast Texas! What a better place to experience the beginnings of spring than Cooper Lake State Park. Across both park units, as the temperature begins to rise and leaves begin to bud out, a total of 38 programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world will be presented. March is the month for Spring Break, and multiple events will be presented over these two weeks. Highlighted programs for the month will be on Astronomy, Wildflowers, and Butterflies. Also, attend and learn about a wide variety of plants and animals common to this part of Texas through multiple programs and so much more! Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends relaxing around a campfire at the park! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirit and reconnect you to feelings shared by a past generation. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal!

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm Spring Break afternoon. Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are commonly caught at both park units. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant Post Oak tree or camp at one of our tree canopied campsites, recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and friend our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Mar 2 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Nation of Migration

Mar 3 – 10 am – Fame, Fortune & Fossils: Gracious Cretaceous “Life below water.”

Mar 9 – 3 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: From brr to fur, a coat of arms

Mar 10 – 2 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Be a good spore, Ah!-manita.

Mar 13 – 11 am – Absolutely Amazing Arthropods: Bug Looking Box “I spy.”

Mar 15 – 11 am – Five Fish Frenzy: Lake Monsters “Gyotaku”

Mar 16 – 7 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Huapango Galaxy “Dancing with the Stars.”

Mar 17 – 10 am – Fame, Fortune & Fossils: From Cretaceous to us “Blue to Green.”

Mar 20 – 11 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’: Samplin’ a sustainable livin’

Mar 21 – 3 pm – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: What wood (sic) you build? “Duck boxes.”

Mar 23 – 7 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: From Start to Stardust, the life of a star

Mar 24 – 2 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Wildflower Watch

Mar 30 – 3 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: From food to fun, the scoop on poop

Mar 31 – 10 am – Fame, Fortune & Fossils: Formation Station

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Mar 2 – 3 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: Road-running coyote “Fast and Furry-ous.”

Mar 2 – 7 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Huapango Galaxy “Dancing with the Stars.”

Mar 3 – 2 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Rain Race “Ready, Set, Grow!”

Mar 8 – 6 pm – Nature Hike: Roles in Nature “Balance for Better.”

Mar 9 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Pollinator or Terminator

Mar 9 – 7 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Creating and Using Star Maps, Orienting with Orion

Mar 10 – 10 am – Fame, Fortune & Fossils: Formation Station

Mar 13 – 3 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: From food to fun, the scoop on poop

Mar 14 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Fight or Flight?

Mar 14 – 3 pm – Plogging in the Park: Plucking and jogging, Pick trash not flowers

Mar 15 – 3 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Be a good spore

Mar 16 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Nation of Migration

Mar 16 – 3 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: Brainiac or Bonehead

Mar 17 – 2 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: This isn’t Clover, over and over

Mar 20 – 9 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Early bird gets the worm, but who gets the cheese? “Spring Equinox”

Mar 21 – 11 am – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Home is where the heartwood is

Mar 22 – 11 am – Five Fish Frenzy: Lake Monsters “Gyotaku”

Mar 22 – 3 pm – Absolutely Amazing Arthropods: Water Wizards

Mar 23 – 3 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: From brr to fur, a coat of arms

Mar 23 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Birds of a feather, warble together

Mar 24 – 10 am – Fame, Fortune & Fossils: Gracious Cretaceous

Mar 30 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: I’ve got Butterflies

Mar 30 – 7 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Constellation stories “Starry-eyed & Star-crossed”

Mar 31 – 2 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Fun-guys & Fun-gals