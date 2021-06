Demarion Sampson, 14, of Cooper, died after a canoe capsized in a pond along County Road 4712 in Hopkins County. According to KSST Radio, three other juveniles were also in the canoe during the Saturday incident at approximately 3:30 pm. Sampson did not resurface with the other juveniles. Two Hopkins County Deputies recovered the body. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.